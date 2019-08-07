Nazi salutes in private school's matric class picture cause Twitter furore

A private school's main website image, featuring students giving the Nazi salute, has sparked a wave of online outrage.

The words immediately below the image on Somerset West Private School's (SWPS) website say: "Play & learn: Take a look into our day-to-day life."

On Twitter, Alastair Hendricks - who works at Cape Town online retailer Superbalist - said he had "a LOT of questions" about the photo.

Numerous people commented about his post. Ben Meier said: "Wait, someone updated the website and thought, hey that's a great picture to go with?" and Lady Skollie added: "Future mass shooters."