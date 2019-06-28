U.S. seeks life in prison for neo-Nazi who killed Heather Heyer in Virginia protest

The self-described neo-Nazi convicted of killing Heather Heyer by ramming his car into a crowd protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017 will learn on Friday whether he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Prosecutors urged a federal judge in Charlottesville to impose the harshest possible sentence on James Fields, 22, after he pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges connected from the Aug. 12 attack, which also injured 19 people.

Fields attacked a crowd of counter protesters in the college town at the end of two days of rallies by avowed white nationalists, who marched first with torches and later with medieval-style shields.

It proved a critical moment in the rise of the "alt-right," a loose alignment of fringe groups centered on white nationalism and emboldened by President Donald Trump's 2016 election.