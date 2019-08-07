Pitso not pleased with CAF rules

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has bemoaned the chopping and changing of the rules by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that now forces the team to play in the preliminary round of the Champions League.

After having reached the Champions League semifinals last season, Downs thought they would automatically get a first-round bye.

The Brazilians were knocked out at the last-four stage after losing to Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca. However, the African football body recently altered its regulations and only three of the four semifinalists skip the opening round.

"CAF does not have a consistent policy. In the European Champions League you know where you stand," cried Mosimane.

"Last year was different to this year. Now they say they take three teams that played in the semifinals instead of four. Last year it was another format. The other time we didn't play the preliminary. So it would be nice if CAF have a principle."

The 2016 champions will take on Congolese club Otoho d'Oyo FC away in the first leg. The match will be played at Stade Omnisport Marien Ngouabi in Owando, Congo Brazaville, on Sunday (3.30pm SA time) and the second leg is set for August 23 in Pretoria. For the away trip, Downs are chartering a plane.