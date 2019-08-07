Unisa shutdown called off after agreement reached over exam results

The National Student Representative Council (NSRC) at the University of SA (Unisa) has called off a shutdown of all campuses countrywide following queries over first-term examination results.

Unisa NSRC president Wadzanai Mazhetese said the student council had met with management and agreed to call off the shutdown.

"We agreed with management that all students who have queries with examinations will be given their scripts and if there is a problem, they can apply for a rewrite," said Mazhetese.

The shutdown started on Friday in the Tshwane region, Mazhetese said.

"We resolved to embark on the shutdown following a number of discrepancies in the exams. One of the issues we had was that the exams were delayed, there were inaccuracies and marks were changed.