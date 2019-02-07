Education dept staff wins case after disciplinary measures stalled

The Constitutional Court has come to the aid of an Eastern Cape educator who was eventually dismissed more than five years after misconduct was noted by her employer.

The highest court in the land on Thursday set aside an earlier order by the Labour Court and found that the dismissal of Thandiwe Stokwe was procedurally unfair.

The matter has now been sent back to the labour court for a decision on an appropriate remedy - to reinstate‚ re-employ or pay compensation to Stokwe.