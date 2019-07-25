SABC cries foul after threats are hurled at its journalists

The SABC has condemned threats directed at its journalists, saying they need a "safe space" in which to work without intimidation.

The public broadcaster said it was extremely concerned about "death threats" aimed at its reporters, and added that "political and corporate bullying" remained pervasive, some of it on social media platforms.

"The SABC takes the threats seriously and wants to put on record that these acts go against its constitutionally guaranteed freedom to perform its duties without hindrance," said Phathiswa Magopeni, group executive of news and current affairs.

"The continuing intimidation of our journalists, who are committed to delivering untrammeled news and current affairs content to the South African public, is in itself a threat to the public mandate, in as far as safeguarding and strengthening the country’s democracy through critical watchdog journalism," she said.