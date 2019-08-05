SABC to take 34 employees to court over 'irregular' appointments

Thirty-four employees at the SABC will have to go to court to explain why they should retain their jobs as the public broadcaster deals with irregular appointments from its "ugly past".

The announcement was made by SABC head of legal Ntuthuzelo Vanara during the release of the report into editorial interference at the public broadcaster. Veteran journalist Joe Thloloe led the investigations into the interference and released his report on Monday.

Thloloe found that there was interference from people who had no authority to influence editorial decisions.

Among his recommendation was that former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s instructions to human resources to institute disciplinary hearings against employees, dismiss, promote or appoint others must be reviewed.

He further recommended that the appointments of senior news management Nothando Maseko, Sebolelo Ditlhakanyane and Charles Matlou be audited by human resources.

Vanara told SowetanLIVE that the three would join 31 other employees whose appointments will be taken to the Labour Court.

“The organisation in the course of dealing with the ugly past of the company conducted a number of investigations. One of the issues that came up from investigations is the irregular appointments. These are individuals who have been appointed inconsistently with the regulatory framework of the company,” said Vanara.