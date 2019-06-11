Hlaudi refuses to pay taxi fare

A North West taxi owner has accused Hlaudi Motsoeneng of owing him money after he transported his supporters to his party's conference in April.

Khuli Motsuwane said he was hired by Motsoeneng's party African Content Movement (ACM) to transport supporters to Ladysmith but was only paid R10,000.

Motsuwane, from Mahikeng, told Sowetan he transported ACM members with his two 22-seater vehicles on April 27th.

He also said he helped the party with delivering its election posters to different areas in the province.

However, Motsuwane said he was still owed R96,000 from R106,000 he had been promised when he agreed to help the party with transport.

He said when he asked Motsoeneng for payment, the ACM leader told him the amount was too high.

"He told me that I will lose more money if I involve lawyers," said Motsuwane.

"He then said he will deposit R10,000, which he did." Motsuwane said after he received the money last week he called Motsoeneng to ask him about the balance.

But Motsuwane said Motsoeneng told him he would not entertain him anymore and has not heard from him since.