Tshwane mayor rejects acting city manager

The Tshwane mayor's office has been asked to provide proof that supports its allegations that the recently appointed acting city manager was flagged in a report by the auditor-general.

Sowetan has learnt that the speaker's office has asked mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's office to support the allegations that James Murphy was "flagged" as a person of interest in a probe over donations to NGOs by the city five years ago.

The mayor's office wrote to the speaker's office last week, citing the alleged flagging as a reason the city has to call a special sitting to revoke the appointment of Murphy as acting city manager.

Tiyiselani Babane, the group head in the speaker's office, told Sowetan yesterday the office was still processing the request for a special sitting from the mayor's office.

"Indeed the office of the speaker has received a request for a special council meeting. The office is still processing the request," Babane said.

Murphy was appointed by council last month to replace outgoing city manager, Moeketsi Mosola from July 1.