City of Tshwane reaches agreement with striking municipal workers

The South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu), Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) and the City of Tshwane have reached a settlement agreement after a chaotic strike in the country's administrative capital.

The agreement comes after three days of protests by municipal workers, who demanded 18% salary hikes, backdated to 2017.

Up to 40 buses, "taken without permission" from a depot, were used to blockade roads in the CBD, causing gridlock.

While the city was strewn with rubbish, its manager, Moeketsi Mosola, was placed on special leave.