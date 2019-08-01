Mayor won’t cut trip short for city protests

The capital city is on fire, but its mayor is in China, and won’t be cutting his trip short.

As Tshwane entered its third day of chaos, with striking workers blocking major streets in the CBD, mayor Stevens Mokgalapa’s office insisted that he would remain in China because his official visit to that country “has been in the pipeline for months”.

Mokgalapa ’s absence during the crisis, which was sparked by revelations that the city has hiked salaries of its top executives and managers by a whooping 18% while insisting that the rest of the staff should get only a 6% hike, has left a gapping leadership vacuum.

Some of the 64 managers the city views as deserving of the 18% hike already earn between R2m and R3.1m a year while among those who will be getting a 6% increases are employees who earn as low as R5,000 per month.

In the midst of the labour unrest that has rocked the city this week, it emerged that its out-going city manager Moeketsi Mosola – who was supposed to leave the post yesterday – has decided to stay on for another month due “to matters he is yet to resolve with the city”.

Mosola and the DA-led city decided to part ways last month after months of controversy arising from findings by the Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu that the awarding of a controversial project management contract to GladAfrica didn’t follow proper supply chain processes.