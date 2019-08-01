Time to play open cards, Tshwane

In the run-up to the 2016 local government elections, when survey after survey suggested that the ANC was beginning to lose its grip on power, one issue seemed to be troubling DA strategists who were expecting to make gains from the former liberation movement's decline: How to manage a relationship with ANC-aligned trade unions who would remain a dominant labour force in areas that the DA would govern.

Some believed that the ANC would not accept defeat and would use the unions to disrupt and undermine the DA-led governments in the municipalities.

The feared nightmare never materialised. Even though some DA-led municipalities have been hit by strikes over the past three years, these have not been out of the ordinary and tended to be on par with the strikes the same unions wage against those municipalities run by their alliance partner, the ANC.