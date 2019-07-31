Tshwane places city manager Moeketsi Mosola on special leave

The drama between the City of Tshwane and its beleaguered manager Moeketsi Mosola took another twist on Wednesday when he was placed on special leave.

The special leave was confirmed by the office of the City of Tshwane's executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

"This means the city manager remains in his position until 31st August 2019 subject to finalising the separation agreement," mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane wrote in a media statement released on Wednesday.

"The city looks forward to seeing this process to its end in the interest of residents as a priority," he said.

Mosola, who earns R2.5m per annum, goes on special leave after the city's employees went on strike, demanding an 18% salary increase after getting wind that Mosola will be getting a R7.5-million payout to exit the company before his contract ends in 2022.

The discontented workers, who embarked on an unprotected strike on Monday, used buses and other municipal vehicles to block roads leading into the city.