'I feel imprisoned by medical aids'

A medical doctor has shared how being sidelined by medical aid schemes almost drove him to commit suicide.

The revelation by the general practitioner, who asked not to be identified, came after he was blacklisted by banks and also had his car repossessed.

His story was among submissions made by Solution Thinkers, a group of practitioners, who made their presentation to the Council on Medical Aid Schemes which is holding hearings into allegations of racial profiling against black and Indian private medical practitioners.

The council called the Section 59 investigation panel following allegations by medical practitioners and members of the National Health Care Professionals Association that they were being unfairly treated and their claims withheld by medical aid schemes based on the colour of their skin and ethnicity.