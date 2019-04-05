Keyhealth under fire over refusal to pay for PMB condition

The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has raised concern over Keyhealth medical scheme's refusal to pay a member prescribed minimum benefits (PMBs) for an overactive thyroid on the basis that she needed to develop a “thyroid storm”, a medical emergency, before she could qualify for PMBs.

Hyperthyroidism is a PMB condition, the council says. “This patient’s condition cannot validly be considered not to be a PMB just because her life is not in immediate danger,” the council’s clinical review committee says in a ruling against Keyhealth handed down earlier this year.

The ruling stems from a complaint lodged by healthcare rights activist Angela Drescher on behalf of a member who Drescher says was treated unfairly by Keyhealth.

The scheme at first rejected the member’s claims, saying her condition was not a PMB condition and not covered in terms of her benefit option.

The ruling says that in October 2018, the member consulted her doctor as she was experiencing severely itchy skin. Her doctor ordered blood tests to confirm a diagnosis. He diagnosed kidney problems and prescribed medication that provided no relief from the symptoms, so she sought a second opinion.

A week later, a second doctor diagnosed her with hyperthyroidism (an overactive thyroid) and thyrotoxicosis with goitre. The diagnosis was confirmed by blood test results.

In a letter of motivation to the scheme, the doctor stated that the patient’s conditions were serious and could be life threatening. He also set out the treatment she may require and prescribed medication.

A month later, the patient consulted a surgeon, who confirmed the diagnosis of hyperthyroidism and submitted a letter of motivation to the scheme stating his findings and treatment options.

The ruling says the member made several attempts to claim for the diagnostic tests, the treatment and care as well as authorisation for further tests and future treatment.

One of her consultations was with a specialist who is not one of the scheme’s designated service providers (DSPs) because the DSP closest to her home, in the Nelspruit area, is more than 200km away. After the member paid the account in full, the scheme failed to reimburse her in full.