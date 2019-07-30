ANC confirms deputy minister Sdumo Dlamini seriously ill

The ANC has confirmed that cabinet minister Sdumo Dlamini is seriously ill but said there was no news about the cause.

Addressing the media following its national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said that they were worried about NEC member and former Cosatu president Dlamini’s health which has seriously deteriorated but that his wife, who they are in contact with, has not said anything about poison.

“We wish comrade Sdumo Dlamini a speedy recovery. He has been taken very seriously ill, we don’t know what’s causing his illness. We cannot speculate as we haven’t been told by his family what is causing his illness," Duarte said.

“His family has not informed us of a suspicion of poison. We’re in touch with Mrs Dlamini almost daily to get updates.”

Dlamini was recently appointed deputy minister of the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development. Since his appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa in May, Dlamini has not been very active in his position.

News of Dlamini’s alleged poisoning surfaced this morning in a story published on Africa News 24-7, a website linked to Kenny Kunene and Gayton McKenzie.

Duarte said they were hoping that poison rumours were not true.

“We’re worried about him. He isn’t doing very well. We’re just hoping the cause isn’t poison. We’re really hoping. But whatever it is we wish him well, we wish him to recover. He’s a valuable member of our organisation and of society,” she said.

This is in contrast to the statement issued by the agriculture‚ land reform and rural development ministry, which claimed that Dlamini is on sick leave after being admitted to hospital for a 'severe headache' and that he was 'recuperating very well'.

“In consultation with the family and the visits we have had we are pleased to inform you that he is recuperating very well‚ hence he tendered his apologies to the relevant authorities on all official engagements. The family and his doctors request privacy while they are attending to him‚” ministry spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said in a statement on Tuesday.