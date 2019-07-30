ANC will nationalise Reserve Bank 'responsibly'‚ says Ace Magashule

The ANC government will push through with the nationalisation of the SA Reserve Bank - but "in a responsible manner".

This is according to to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule‚ who was briefing the media on Tuesday on the outcomes of the governing party's national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend.

Magashule said this was in line with resolutions of the ANC Nasrec conference in 2017.

"Once more on the SA Reserve Bank the NEC reaffirmed the 54th conference resolution to return the sovereignty of this national institution to the people of SA as a whole.

"The NEC emphasised the policy positions of the ANC on the mandate of the SA Reserve Bank and its intendence as set out in the constitution of the republic which mandate will be exercised with regular consultation with government.