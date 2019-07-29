Court puts brakes on City of Tshwane wildcat strike

The City of Tshwane obtained an interdict against a wildcat municipal worker’s strike that brought the Pretoria CBD to a standstill on Monday.

The city sought an urgent interdict on Monday after thousands of the city’s workers shut down Pretoria on Monday demanding a salary increase of 18%.

The Labour Court in Johannesburg has effectively put brakes on the strike after it gave an urgent order against members of the SA municipal workers’ union [Samwu] who blockaded roads with municipal vehicles.

The court ordered workers to return to their posts with immediate effect. The order was granted as workers' reperesentatives and the city were locked in negotiations over their demands.

The court order states that the protest action – which was expected to continue until tomorrow - constitutes an unprotected strike.

“… that the members of the first respondents [Samwu] be interdicted and restrained from blocking or interfering with the traffic flow in the Pretoria CBD without proper authority being obtained for a march.