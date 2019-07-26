SA swim sensation Schoenmaker takes silver

Swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker became the first South African woman to win a medal at a Fina World Championships when she finished second in the 200m breaststroke on Friday.

Schoenmaker‚ who won the gold medals in women’s 100 metre breaststroke and the women's 200m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games last year‚ finished second in a time of 2:22.52.

Yuliya Efimova of Russia won the gold in time of 2:20.17 and she was followed by Canada’s Sydney Pickrem who took bronze in time 2:22.90 in Gwangju.

On Thursday‚ Chad le Clos had to settle for bronze in the 200m butterfly final after 19-year-old Hungarian teenager Kristóf Milák stormed to gold.