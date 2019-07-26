Criminals torched a school in KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Friday morning.

The provincial department of education confirmed the incident at Nsika High School‚ in the KwaMpumuza area‚ just outside Pietermaritzburg‚ adding that the school had recently received new equipment.

In a statement‚ the department said three of the seven classrooms at the school were burnt after suspects broke into the principal's office. The thieves also attempted to break into the strong room‚ housing new computers and laptops.

"This is devastating to say the least. We are really lucky that no one has been hurt or injured‚ and I'm sure that over the next few hours and days we will establish the cause of the blaze. An urgent investigation must be conducted to determine what might have been the cause of the fire‚" said MEC Kwazi Mshengu.

Departmental spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said that the department was "deeply concerned‚ as this was yet another violent attempt" to gain access to a strong room at a high school in the area.

Last week‚ two security guards were killed and one was critically injured during a botched robbery at Ukusa High School in Mpumalanga township‚ between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

At the time‚ Mshengu said the thieves had attempted to gain access to the school's strong room‚ which contained new laptops and computers.





