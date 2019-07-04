WATCH | KZN education department building up in flames in suspected arson attack

"We can confirm that our district offices were badly destroyed by fire. This includes important administration documents, computers and other administration equipment."

He said preliminary information reflected that no one was injured.

"It is shameful that criminals would choose to target education infrastructure with their unlawful behaviour, infrastructure that is set to add immense value to the community and improve the life chances of our youth. This will definitely cause unnecessary delays in curriculum delivery and syllabus coverage," Mshengu remarked.

"Law-enforcement agencies are called upon to arrest perpetrators of this senseless destruction of property, criminality and sabotage."

On Thursday morning, fire services were still on scene and the building was still smouldering.