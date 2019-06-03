Mining mogul delivers on cancer unit promise

Daphne Mashile-Nkosi has committed to building another specialised unit at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital after officially handing over a R75m haematology clinic to the hospital.

Mashile-Nkosi, a mining mogul, made the announcement during the opening of the Zakithi Nkosi Clinical Haematology Centre of Excellence on Saturday which was built in memory of her daughter.

Her daughter Zaza died from hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a condition which causes a person's immune system to destroy their organs. She would have turned 22 years on Saturday.

The fully equipped state-of-the-art facility will provide highly specialised care for patients suffering from cancers of the blood.

Mashile-Nkosi's speech had tearful moments as she recalled the months leading up to Zaza's death and the journey of making sure that the project is completed in time.

"Our journey to this point, however, has not always been exciting; in fact it has been for the most part traumatic for members of my family, Zaza's friends and those who continue to love Zaza beyond the grave," she said.