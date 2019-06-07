South Africa

Abducted Baragwanath hospital baby is found safe

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 07 June 2019 - 11:12
A woman was on Thursday captured on CCTV footage kidnapping a newborn baby at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.
Image: Martin Rhodes

A newborn baby has been found‚ police said on Friday morning‚ after a search was launched following her alleged abduction from Soweto's Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

"The baby was found in good health‚" Gauteng police spokesperson Lt Col Lungelo Dlamini said.

The infant was found at a house in Diepkloof.

The Gauteng department of health earlier said a case had been opened with Diepkloof police. The hospital's CCTV cameras captured a woman entering the ward during visiting hours and leaving with the baby. This footage was given to police.

Dlamini said members of the police Family Violence‚ Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit are still at several crime scenes to gather more information.

"More details regarding the suspect(s) will be released once FCS members have concluded investigations at crime scenes."

- TMG Digital

