Caring doctors reverse blindness

Florencio Nhabinde was at risk of going blind until he received a cataract operation at the weekend.

Nhabinde is among 67 people who were operated on by three surgeons at Leratong Hospital, in Krugersdorp, over a period of two days.

Cataract is a condition which results in the clouding of one or both eye leading to visual impairment.

More than 35,000 people in Gauteng alone are suffering from cataract-related blindness while there are 170,000 people who are waiting to get surgery across SA.

Yesterday, Nhabinde said he was relieved after struggling with eye problems for years.

"I struggled to see things from a distance. It became worse in April. It felt like I had something sharp piercing through my eye," he said.

Nhabinde said he consulted with a doctor who then wrote him a referral letter to the hospital so that he can get surgery.

The father of four who works as a part-time contractor said his eye problems were also making it difficult for him to do his job while threatening his livelihood.

"Having to work under the sun was extremely uncomfortable," he said.