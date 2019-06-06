CCTV footage captures woman stealing baby at Baragwanath Hospital

A newborn baby has been abducted from Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened while the baby was admitted at the antenatal ward of the institution which is based in Soweto.

According to a statement from the Gauteng department of health, the hospital's CCTV cameras captured a woman entering the ward during visiting hours and made off with the baby.

Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku expressed sadness over the criminal act.

"The hospital CCTV cameras showed a female suspect roaming in and around the antennal clinic and later she was later spotted exiting the maternity area caring a baby in a purplish blanket.