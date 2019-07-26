Caster Semenya to lead equality conference

World champion and Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya is billed to headline a women's national conference on gender equality and human rights next month.

Semenya, who fell victim this year to the International Association of Athletics Federations new rules which forced female athletes competing in events ranging between 400m to a mile to reduce and maintain their testosterone levels to be eligible for competition, will take part in the Standard Bank Top Women's annual two-day conference.

Last month, however, the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland rejected an urgent request by the IAAF to immediately reimpose the regulations on Semenya.

Scheduled for August 14 and 15 in Johannesburg, the conference is expected to feature SA's most accomplished businesswomen and thought leaders. It has the backing from United Nations Women and the Commission for Gender Equality.