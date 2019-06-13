Caster wins another round against IAAF

Caster Semenya has won another legal skirmish with the IAAF allowing her to compete freely without medication — but claims she still isn’t allowed to race.

Her lawyers said in a statement on Thursday night that the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland had rejected an urgent request by the IAAF to immediately reimpose its female eligibility regulations on the athlete.

That means Semenya is free to compete without having to take medication to lower naturally occurring high levels of testosterone.

But Semenya said she had been denied entry into the Diamond League meet in Rabat “in an apparent violation of the Swiss Supreme Court’s order”.

“She was notified on June 11 that the president of the Moroccan Athletics Federation has denied her participation in the 800m in Rabat.

“Caster is currently seeking clarity on the specific reasons for that decision‚ and she urges the IAAF to ensure its member federations comply with the law and the Supreme Court’s orders of May 31 and June 12‚” the lawyers said.