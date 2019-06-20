Bulls centre Jesse Kriel turned to Caster Semenya for inspiration during his hour of need and used the double Olympic champion's ‘contagious positive mindset’ to deal with a knee injury that ruled him out of Super Rugby for weeks.

Kriel‚ who is expected to be a key member Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’ plans for the World Cup in Japan later in the year‚ suffered the injury in the Bulls' defeat to the Stormers in April.

Semenya was working with fitness trainers at Loftus when the two met and they trained together as he worked towards regaining full fitness in time for the Bulls’ quarterfinal clash against the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday.

“We had a few sessions in the rehab together because she was training over here at Loftus‚” said Kriel.

“I was lucky enough to train with her a few times and the most contagious thing about her was her mindset.

"She is positive and I took a lot of motivation and inspiration from her during my recovery time.

"She got me into a really good head space.

"She is a worthy champion and she really helped me through the recovery process.”

Kriel is now looking forward to helping the Bulls get over the line against the Hurricanes‚ a tricky side that should ask a lot of question of the Bulls in front of their own supporters. “Obviously we know who their dangerous players are‚" he said.