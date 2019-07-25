UKZN head slams 'shameful' students

The newly appointed vice-chancellor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has given students a tongue-lashing following violence and protests at two of its Durban campuses on Tuesday.

In a communiquéto students and staff yesterday, professor Nana Poku condemned the disruption of classes and destruction of property at the university's Westville campus last week as well as disruptions of classes at both campuses (Howard College and Westville) on Tuesday.

"I will not dignify such conduct with the term 'protest' because it would be unconscionable to react to such actions in any way that normalises them. Outrageous from any perspective, interpersonal violence and material destruction are particularly egregious on a university campus," said Poku in the communiqué.