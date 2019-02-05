South Africa

Student protests at UKZN & Wits gain momentum

By Odwa Mjo - 05 February 2019 - 12:20
Protesting students at Wits University disrupted classes on February 4 2019 over registration and accommodation problems.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

Students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and Wits have embarked on a second day of protests, demanding that classes be halted until financial grievances are addressed. 

Here's what has happened at the two campuses

University of KwaZulu-Natal 

Students blockaded entrances to the university on Monday morning. The Student Representative Council said the main reason for the protests was that many students had not been cleared to register for the 2019 academic year. The university suspended academic activities with immediate effect.

Wits University

On  Monday students disrupted classes on the first day of the 2019 academic programme. Students vowed to continue disruptions. 

"Representatives of the senior executive team are working with the students' representative council to resolve the outstanding matters related to accommodation and registration, particularly around the deployment of the Wits hardship fund," said Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel. 

The university stepped up security on campus, while students embarked on a hunger strike.  

The Wits SRC has posted video footage of an incident involving security staff and students.

