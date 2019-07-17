South Africa

Classes disrupted as students burn furniture, debris at UKZN Westville campus

By Orrin Singh and Lwandile Bhengu - 17 July 2019 - 15:16
Members of Public Order Policing gather near the UKZN Sports Centre to plot their next move.
Image: Orrin Singh

Lectures at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Westville campus have been disrupted after a group of about 100 people burnt furniture and debris.

In a communique issued on Wednesday, the executive director for corporate relations, Ashton Bodrick, said they had received information that some students were disrupting lectures.

"Approximately 100 students have gathered in the quad. It is anticipated that they will stage a protest march to the administration building on the Westville campus.

"They wish to hand over a memorandum outlining their grievances to the university management. Please be aware that there may be disruptions on the Westville campus today."

He said risk management services and public order policing personnel were "monitoring the situation". 

A university student was reported as saying the protest is over academic exclusion and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) issues.

In a voice note circulating on social media, a user is heard threatening that the protests will continue on Thursday.

"Tomorrow we are protesting until further notice, if you attend a tut, prac or class we will fetch you and burn you," the male voice says.

This is a developing story.

University disruptions could see some never getting their degrees: Pandor

Naledi Pandor on Monday expressed concern at the disruptions reported at several KwaZulu-Natal institutions of higher learning.
News
5 months ago

Violence flares up again at UKZN Westville campus

Chaos has erupted at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Westville campus‚ where protesting students have barricaded a road with furniture.
News
10 months ago

