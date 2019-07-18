Bantu Holomisa to Cyril Ramaphosa: 'Please conduct a workshop for new ministers'

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to conduct a workshop for his new ministers.

This after SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE reported that justice minister Ronald Lamola was forging ahead with the idea of allowing the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to source funding from private donors.

According to Lamola, the government was considering private-donor funding because the NPA is under financial constraints.