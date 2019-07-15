Zuma supporters say state capture commission being used to fight ANC battles

Hundreds of former president Jacob Zuma's supporters have gathered outside the state capture commission of inquiry where he is appearing.

Zuma is giving testimony following allegations made by a number of people who have testified before the commission. His supporters came out in their numbers on Monday to show support for Zuma, who they say is being persecuted.

Gorbachev Dyodo, who identified himself as Radical Economic Transformation Forces chairperson and secretary of Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, said they believed the commission was being used to fight ANC battles.

“We are here in particular today to highlight this to the ANC and the commission to say 'let’s not use the commission to fight ANC battles'. If comrades want to fight they must go fight in the NEC [ANC national executive committee] because [they] are comrades who have been elected collectively at Nasrec. So, if they are having issues with each other, let them sort them out in the NEC and not use the commission to fight battles,” he said.

The supporters sang and danced at a park near the commission’s venue. They wore ANC regalia with some in T-shirts bearing Zuma’s face. They had a full programme which will take place as Zuma continues his testimony. Zuma is expected to address them when he is done for the day.