Teacher critical and 50 pupils in hospital after mystery gas leak at Umlazi school

It was initially reported that the gas was inhaled by three children at a creche, but it has now been confirmed that the incident occurred at a high school.

The three pupils were first transported to a nearby clinic. When paramedics got to the school they found teachers and pupils complaining about itchy throats, burning eyes and a shortness of breath.

"At this stage we have had multiple patients collapsing. Our Lenmed One helicopter is on its way to transport a teacher who sustained some quite critical injuries as a result of the inhalation," said Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

Jamieson said that the chemical substance and its source were unknown but fragments of it were handed over to police on the scene.