Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba announced on Wednesday that the M1 Double Decker Bridge refurbishment would be completed ahead of schedule.

Now‚ the project will be completed by the end of August.

The mayor‚ with MMC for transport Nonhlanhla Makhuba‚ visited the bridge on Wednesday to assess the progress of the rehabilitation project managed by the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA).

The JRA undertook to rehabilitate the bridge after flooding caused by inadequate stormwater infrastructure‚ as well as the destruction of bridge parapet rails by vandals‚ damaged it.

It was estimated that the construction period for the repairs would be 22 months‚ from February 5 2018 to December 4 2019. But on Wednesday‚ the mayor announced that the bulk of the R130m project had already been completed.

Mashaba pre-empted the announcement with how he had inherited the burden of crumbling infrastructure from the previous city administration‚ the ANC.

"It is not humanly possible to resolve the issues of the crumbling infrastructure of the city overnight.