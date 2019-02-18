'Vandalised' M2 bridge closes for safety of motorists

The City of Johannesburg has taken the decision to shut down the M2 Bridge after engineers declared parts of the bridge a high danger risk for motorists.

The M2 road will close on February 28 between the Crown Interchange and the Maritzburg Street off-ramp.This comes after the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) realised last week after investigating solutions to repairs of the bridge that parts of the support structure had moved, affecting structural stability on some of the M2 highway.

City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said: "This was a very hard decision to make and in as much of an inconvenience this process of repairing the bridge will take, I would rather deal with angry residents than disaster."

"We have tried to find alternative ways to repair the bridge but unfortunately last week we got feedback from engineers who made it clear that there is no other way. We are forced to close it,” said Mashaba.

Mashaba also said he would like residents to understand that the closure of the bridge is for the safety of the public.

“It is urgent that we need to close the bridge and allow the engineers to do their work and complete the process,” he said.