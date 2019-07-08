Young architect inspired by affordable housing gets Obama call-up

He said the company is targeting the missing middle that are not poor enough to qualify for an RDP house but too poor to afford a bond.

“We are targeting the missing middle which is people who earn between R3,500 to R22,000. We provide these micro mortgages at an interest that is lower than banks,” he said. The commercial space that comes with the house can be used to generate an income through rent or starting a business, this way the client is able to pay back the bond.

“Of course not everybody is an entrepreneur but the room can be rented out and this can give a stable income,” he said.

Mthiyane said this kind of service is especially important for the black community because they are more likely to pay a higher interest rate than their white counterparts.

The young architect has already successfully built his first pilot home in Kwazulu Natal and is busy completing the second.

“We built the first house using donations, people bought a brick and we were able to build complete the house. Now with the second house, we have some partnerships that are helping out but we definitely need more partnerships with financial institutions that can back us up,” he said.

Mthiyane said his ultimate dream is to link up with the government, particularly the department of human settlements to address housing the missing middle.

"I want people to know that architecture is not only for the rich," he said.