'Africa has lost a dreamer': Tributes stream in for Mandla Maseko

South Africans continue to pay tribute to Mandla Maseko, after he died in a bike accident on Saturday, with many commenting that he had inspired them by beating the odds.

Maseko, popularly known as "Spaceboy", beat more than a million people to win a sub-orbital trip that would have seen him become the first black African in space through the Axe Apollo Space Academy.

Since the announcement of his death by a family spokesperson at the weekend, social media has been filled with tributes for Maseko.