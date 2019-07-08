The big e-tolls debate: Cosatu, Makhura and Ramaphosa weigh in

Trade union Cosatu has thrown its weight behind Gauteng Premier David Makhura who maintained during his Sopa last week that he will scrap the tolling system, sparking a massive debate on the issue.

The union's Amos Monyela told eNCA on Sunday that e-tolls is another form of tax, which isn't fair treatment for the province's motorists.

On how the debt, which has reached billions, should be settled, if not through the system, he said finance minister Tito Mboweni must devise an alternative plan which will see the debt being paid.

"The minister must come up with the alternatives of making sure that this thing is paid. So when we pay for e-tolls it means we are now triple taxed and that is unacceptable. This is why we have been consistent that they must look into other alternatives."