ANC misled South Africans over extension of Gauteng e-tolls contract - Msimanga

A contract between Electronic Toll Collection and the South African National Roads Agency has been extended for another year.

This means that the scrapping of Gauteng's e-tolls will not come into effect before the elections, despite the ANC vowing this would happen.

The DA on Thursday revealed that a new contract will come to an end in December 2019, with an option of renewing until 2021.

"The Electronic Toll Collection confirmed that its contract to manage e-tolls in Gauteng had been already extended in April 2017 and will run until December 2019. "This directly contradicts the written reply by the minister of transport in September 2016 that the contract would expire on December 31 2018," said DA premier candidate Solly Msimanga.