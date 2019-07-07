Is Ottis Gibson still South Africa’s coach?

Does he still want the position? Especially with a difficult tour of India looming?

“Of course I want my job‚” Gibson said.

“I love my job — we’ve started planning for the tour to India.”

Gibson spoke minutes after South Africa’s men’s Cricket World Cup campaign ended in a 10-run win over Australia at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Ordinarily that would be cause for celebration‚ but not this time.

The victory was only South Africa’s third in their seven completed games at a tournament in which they crashed out of the running for a place in the semi-finals with two league games still remaining.