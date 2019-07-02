City of Joburg: No shutdown of emergency services to Cosmo City

The City of Johannesburg’s public safety department said there was no shutdown in the provision of emergency services delivered by city ambulances in Cosmo City.

The municipality made the comment on Tuesday after an attack on its Emergency Management Services (EMS) ambulance crew on Friday led to the temporary suspension of services to Cosmo City.

The ambulance crew was attacked by a mob as it was providing medical treatment to an injured person. The patient was allegedly injured as a result of mob justice.

The crowd turned on the EMS crew when it saw them trying to “rescue” the injured person, who it regarded as a suspect.

The crew was able to retreat from the scene unharmed, but was left traumatised. One of the city’s new ambulances, delivered just eight days earlier, was damaged.