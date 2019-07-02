Police constable arrested following a robbery and attempted murder in Bethal

Police in Mpumalanga arrested nine men, including one of their own, after a robbery at a supermarket in Bethal on Tuesday morning.

The men were arrested on robbery and attempted murder charges.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the suspects, aged between 27 and 39, who were armed with pistols and rifles, were arrested not long after they had accosted staff at a local supermarket soon after it opened at 7am on Tuesday.

The men ordered everyone inside the supermarket to lie down and robbed them of items of an undisclosed value before fleeing the scene.

A security guard was shot in the upper body in the process.

Police traced the suspects to a local guest house, where they had met after having committed the crime.