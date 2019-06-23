Former #OPW presenter Kayise Ngqula loses hubby in car crash

Kayise Ngqula’s husband Farai Sibanda died last night after sustaining injuries in a tragic car accident.

The former Our Perfect Wedding presenter was travelling with her husband when the accident happened in the early hours of the morning last Sunday in Sandton.

Sibanda was in ICU for almost a week before he succumbed to his injuries.

Ngqula’s mother Fikiswa Gatya confirmed the news to Sowetan LIVE and said her daughter was currently in hospital recovering from the injuries.

The deceased was driving the car.