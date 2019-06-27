Two-year-old child dies in Mpumalanga car pile-up

A two-year-old toddler is among the seven people who were killed in the N13 car pile-up between Emalahleni and Delmas on Thursday morning.

Seventeen vehicles including 10 sedans, two trucks, a mini-bus and four delivery vans piled up at about 7am. Misty weather conditions are suspected to have played a big part in the accident.

Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison, Gabon Shabalala, said: "We are urging our drivers to try to keep a safe following distance to avoid such accidents.

Shabalala sent condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those who were admitted to the hospitals.