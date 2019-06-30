Taliban kills eight election commission employees in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters killed eight election commission employees on Saturday night inside a district centre in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, officials said.

The employees of the Independent Election Commission were stationed at the government office in Maruf district to register voters when fighters of the hard line Islamist group launched an attack.

Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Qari Yousuf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesperson said the fighters killed election commission employees and 57 members of the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF). They also captured 11 others with five vehicles and a large cache of weapons during the attack at the district centre.