Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini has lashed out at traditional leaders who abuse women‚ calling their actions shameful to the Zulu nation.

Speaking during the official opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday‚ King Goodwill said there was talk about amakhosi and izinduna abusing people‚ specifically women.

“I would not be speaking the truth if I did not speak the same about the traditional leadership institution of which I am the head. We also need honesty in leading the people. Talks we hear about amakhosi and izinduna who are said to be abusing people‚ especially women‚ are a shame to the Zulu nation‚” he said.

This‚ said the king‚ was spreading propaganda which suggested that Zulus did not respect women‚ but abused them.

“We’re born of Queen Mthaniya‚ we’re born of powerful women who played a huge role in the liberation struggle and religion‚ we’re born of businesswomen. So anyone who says we don’t like women is not only mumbling gobbledygook‚ but does not know us.

“Yes‚ we agree there are some who are doing that and we have a word for them‚ they are izinswelaboya [animal-like‚ pitiful things]. Sometimes I feel ashamed because even animals don't do things done by these people‚” said the king.