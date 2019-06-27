The good, the bad and the ugly of rent-to-buy contracts

If driving a trendy car or having the latest and greatest TV or cellphone is important to you, the rent-to-own way of living may appeal to you too. But be warned: unless you can’t get credit, it makes no sense to buy this way.

Rent-to-own is a monthly contract that enables you to rent anything from a car to a camera with the option to own it after a predetermined period. Because you enter into a month-to-month agreement, no credit is extended to you. You simply choose a product you like and rent it until you are ready to upgrade, downgrade, buy it or cancel the rental contract.

According to a media release issued by Teljoy, the rent-to-own concept has been in South Africa since the company launched in 1969.

Over the years, Teljoy’s product offering has expanded significantly beyond television sets, says Rami Sassen, the chief executive officer of Teljoy.

The company offers consumers the option to rent-to-buy anything from lounge suites to laptops.

All you need is your identity document, latest bank statement and payslip or proof of income to go through the approval process, the company says.

The pre-determined period before you can take ownership from Teljoy is generally 36 months, judging from its website. But – and here’s the catch – should you wish to buy the item before the 36 months, the company will charge you the difference between what you’ve paid up to that point and what you would have paid had you rented until the 36th month.