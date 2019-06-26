ANC is strong when opposition is weak - political analyst

The ANC was able to retain power on a national level as a result of weak opposition parties who are unable to take advantage of the part'y factional battles. This is the view of Professor Susan Booysen, a research director at Mapungubwe.

She attributed the governing party's 57.5% result at the May polls to opposition parties who never seized the moment. "The ANC has been at a particularly weak point, especially in the run-up to the (2019) elections, but the ANC is kept strong by weak opposition and they keep serving the ANC beautifully in this regard," said Booysen.

She was speaking last night in Midrand at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection's (Mistra) event on the analysis of the 2019 elections, looking into voting trends 25 years into democracy.

Booysen said opposition parties should have capitalised on the ANC's divisions but did not do so. "It was a highly unusual party political contest in this election because the ANC's biggest opponent in this election was the ANC itself.

"The ANC was running against the ANC in many respects and much of its political campaigning was to persuade the electorate that there's absolutely one, united clear-cut ANC that was contesting in these elections," said Booysen.