ATM president denies Jacob Zuma‚ Ace Magashule had a hand in the party's formation.

African Transformation Movement (ATM) president Vuyolwethu Zungula has rubbished claims by head of the SA Council of Messianic Churches Buyisile Ngqulwana and others that former president Jacob Zuma and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule were the brains behind the party's formation.

In an interview with eNCA‚ Zungula described reports about the claims as an attempt to divert the public's attention from the party's mission to govern the country.

"There is no evidence whatsoever. Secondly‚ this affidavit drawn by Buyisile Ngqulwana‚ he withdrew the court application which was going to examine the affidavit."

Zungula said Ngqulwana's withdrawal of the affidavit raised questions.